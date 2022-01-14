Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

CWEGF stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

