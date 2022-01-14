CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) & Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Head to Head Survey

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax N/A N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics 45.64% 19.19% 17.33%

This is a summary of current ratings for Icosavax and CRISPR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 4 9 0 2.69

Icosavax presently has a consensus target price of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 194.17%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $152.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.78%. Given Icosavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Icosavax is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Icosavax and CRISPR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 7,203.10 -$348.86 million $4.76 14.24

Icosavax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Icosavax on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

