Critical Comparison: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) versus Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.77 $12.73 million $1.73 8.09 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.50 $4.44 million $1.63 16.12

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 23.48% 11.66% 1.11% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 15.53% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

