Critical Survey: Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -186.40% -17.37% -13.99% StoneCo -7.57% -1.98% -0.85%

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sphere 3D and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 StoneCo 3 6 3 0 2.00

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $43.45, indicating a potential upside of 165.29%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sphere 3D and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $4.85 million 19.26 -$5.78 million ($0.70) -3.69 StoneCo $644.50 million 7.84 $165.69 million ($0.18) -90.89

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StoneCo beats Sphere 3D on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

