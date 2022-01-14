Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.45

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $11.45. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 2,876 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 350.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation service and to advance regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage; and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.