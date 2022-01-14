CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Update

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CSRLF stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. CSR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

