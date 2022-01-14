Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $9.20 on Friday. Culp has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Culp’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

