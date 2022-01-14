Currys (LON:CURY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $105.89

Currys Plc (LON:CURY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.89 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.46), with a volume of 1166346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.40 ($1.53).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CURY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Currys from GBX 145 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($2.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Currys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.97%.

In other Currys news, insider Bruce Marsh sold 34,287 shares of Currys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £42,173.01 ($57,245.84).

About Currys (LON:CURY)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

