DDKoin Market Cap Tops $383,636.47 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $383,636.47 and $35,797.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00188747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009934 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006668 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTorrent (new) (BTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004828 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000998 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002672 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

