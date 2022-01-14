De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $170.31

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 170.31 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 157.80 ($2.14). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 160.80 ($2.18), with a volume of 3,121,172 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £313.80 million and a PE ratio of 21.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.31.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

