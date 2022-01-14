Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $2.94 on Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00006830 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $5.36 billion and approximately $390.41 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00060142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,888,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,523,535 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

