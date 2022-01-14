Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Down 1.8%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 39,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 65,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

