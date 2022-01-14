Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 7,009 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $300,125.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $286,762.98.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $303,559.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50.

Delek US stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 702,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

