Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $60.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

