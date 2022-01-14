Dero Achieves Market Cap of $117.99 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $117.99 million and approximately $444,001.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.61 or 0.00024610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,104.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.49 or 0.07654577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00334632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.58 or 0.00901467 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00074534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.00521067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00261488 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,123,100 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

