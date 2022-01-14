Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 173,513 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,513 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.76% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,624,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after buying an additional 454,372 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,274,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $486.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

