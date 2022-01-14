Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 7,997 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPTX. Cowen assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.89. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

