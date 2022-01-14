Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 37.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 63.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 54,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,138 shares of company stock worth $1,202,521. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.38. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

