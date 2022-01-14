Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,437 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Cassava Sciences worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 145.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $118,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 148.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $45.69 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

