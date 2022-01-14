Deutsche Bank AG Buys 24,571 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Ozon worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ozon during the second quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

OZON stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ozon Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

