Deutsche Bank AG Buys 78,892 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,892 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. Analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

