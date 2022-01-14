Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,846 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of MAG Silver worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 77,973 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 407,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 67,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.23 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

