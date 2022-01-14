Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,708 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Nevro worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter worth $547,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 43.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 21.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 26.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 111.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NVRO opened at $90.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $184.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.80.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

