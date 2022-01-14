Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $518,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.35 and its 200 day moving average is $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.84 and a 12-month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,591. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

