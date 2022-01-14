Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,655 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of TechnipFMC worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,567,000 after buying an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,499,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,664,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,730,000 after buying an additional 1,440,896 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

FTI stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.