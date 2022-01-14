Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.28 and a 52 week high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

