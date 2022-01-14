Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.44 Million Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,194 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Amundi bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $11.96 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.