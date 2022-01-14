Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.57 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89,841 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Valvoline worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 544,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 66.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after acquiring an additional 416,557 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $11,443,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $36.02 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.