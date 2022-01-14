Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.71 Million Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Pan American Silver worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 158.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

