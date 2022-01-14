Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139,909 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of JOYY worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JOYY by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JOYY by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,553,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of YY opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

