Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.73 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,361 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of AECOM worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 424,149 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in AECOM by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 377,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AECOM by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AECOM by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 270,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. AECOM has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

