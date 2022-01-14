Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,544 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Adient worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Adient by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $54,184,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,113,000 after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

