Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Shift4 Payments worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 863,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 445,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 2.00. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.58 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

