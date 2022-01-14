Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.02 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

HOMB stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $287,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.