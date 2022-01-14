Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Sprout Social worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,613 shares of company stock worth $18,088,836. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

