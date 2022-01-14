Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Cannae worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 783,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Cannae by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,021,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 457,690 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cannae by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 299,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cannae by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $4,239,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Cannae stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.