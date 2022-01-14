Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Herc worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 109.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 24.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HRI opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.25. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. Herc’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

