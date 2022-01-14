Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 10,126 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KC. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of KC stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.