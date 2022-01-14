Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 23,456 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Overstock.com worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Shares of OSTK opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 4.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

