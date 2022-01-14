Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 43,156 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 167,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 208.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 147,319 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 503,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 96.11%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

