Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 71,289 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,901 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Simmons First National worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 332,485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 107,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $31.42 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

