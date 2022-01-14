Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 93,283 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 855.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,190 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $67.10 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

