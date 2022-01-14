Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Murphy USA worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after buying an additional 307,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 513.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,370 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $197.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.47 and a 1-year high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

