Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,239 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 177,007 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Peabody Energy worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,220 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 945,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 899,486 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,149 shares of company stock worth $3,683,446 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BTU stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.43. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

