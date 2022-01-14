Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.98% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,327,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OSTR stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.