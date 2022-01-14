Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,014,870 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,014,870 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of 21Vianet Group worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $16,730,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

