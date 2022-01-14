Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,208 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Tronox worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 478,622 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Tronox’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

