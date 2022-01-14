Deutsche Bank AG Sells 168,119 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,119 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Switch worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 920,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,648,000. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

