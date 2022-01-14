Deutsche Bank AG Sells 187,970 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.55% of BioAtla worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter worth $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $76.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $166,875.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $95,109.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,887. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

