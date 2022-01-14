Deutsche Bank AG Sells 25,973 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,973 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

